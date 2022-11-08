SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Northland Securities upgraded the stock from an under perform rating to a market perform rating. The stock had previously closed at $211.30, but opened at $234.99. SolarEdge Technologies shares last traded at $252.00, with a volume of 38,104 shares changing hands.

SEDG has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $352.00 to $344.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $306.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.71.

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $698,343.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,271,546.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $698,343.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,271,546.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total transaction of $986,494.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,218.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,178 shares of company stock valued at $3,530,473. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 431.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 98.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $247.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.04.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Further Reading

