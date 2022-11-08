Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Trading Up 5.7%

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $103.62 and last traded at $103.62. 17,641 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,574,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SQM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $126.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Up 8.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.45. The stock has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The basic materials company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 32.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.202 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 265.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.