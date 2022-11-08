SmartFinancial, Inc. (SMBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the bank on Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

SmartFinancial has a payout ratio of 9.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SmartFinancial to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.

SmartFinancial Stock Up 0.2 %

SMBK stock opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. SmartFinancial has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $486.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SmartFinancial

In related news, EVP Rhett D. Jordan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $32,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,321 shares in the company, valued at $281,453.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 38,993 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 596,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,250,000 after buying an additional 26,070 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 443,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,335,000 after buying an additional 16,096 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 10,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on SMBK shares. Stephens raised their price objective on SmartFinancial to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on SmartFinancial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

