Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) PT Lowered to C$28.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ZZZ. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$34.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. CIBC dropped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Sleep Country Canada Stock Up 2.1 %

ZZZ stock traded up C$0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$21.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,615. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.67. Sleep Country Canada has a twelve month low of C$19.66 and a twelve month high of C$41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$764.97 million and a P/E ratio of 7.67.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada ( TSE:ZZZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$251.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$261.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sleep Country Canada will post 3.2200002 EPS for the current year.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

