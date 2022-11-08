Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Summit Insights upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.00.

SWKS stock opened at $88.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.67. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $169.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

