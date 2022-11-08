SKALE Network Trading Down 7.3% This Week (SKL)

SKALE Network (SKL) traded down 15.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 8th. SKALE Network has a market cap of $136.32 million and $16.60 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SKALE Network has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One SKALE Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0340 or 0.00000181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $108.53 or 0.00567677 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,653.09 or 0.29569371 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000325 BTC.

SKALE Network Token Profile

SKALE Network’s genesis date was August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,447,166,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,013,686,004 tokens. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users.N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network.SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California.”

