Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Lowered to $57.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen cut their price target on Shake Shack from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Shake Shack to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a hold rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Shake Shack from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shake Shack currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.88.

Shake Shack Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $44.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.54. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $37.72 and a 1 year high of $91.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shake Shack

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $227.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.79 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shake Shack

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the third quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Shake Shack by 24.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

