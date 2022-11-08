Seven Post Investment Office LP Purchases 264 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Seven Post Investment Office LP lifted its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,507 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Matson comprises approximately 2.9% of Seven Post Investment Office LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Seven Post Investment Office LP owned about 0.27% of Matson worth $7,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Matson by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,655,858 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $802,830,000 after buying an additional 204,399 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Matson by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $561,594,000 after buying an additional 153,723 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Matson by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,104,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $253,890,000 after buying an additional 122,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Matson by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,031,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $245,002,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Matson by 535.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 471,235 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,827,000 after purchasing an additional 397,078 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MATX traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.79. 3,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,853. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.35 and a 1 year high of $125.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.65%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Matson in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Matson from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, SVP Grace M. Cerocke sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $34,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,538.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Matson news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $408,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,738.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Grace M. Cerocke sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $34,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,313 shares in the company, valued at $719,538.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,938 shares of company stock valued at $971,478. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

