Seven Post Investment Office LP Acquires Shares of 750 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Seven Post Investment Office LP purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 750 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Cowen increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a report on Sunday, October 16th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.48.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

VRTX stock traded up $7.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $310.33. 16,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,755. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $179.96 and a twelve month high of $318.38. The company has a market capitalization of $79.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Joy Liu sold 3,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $1,138,713.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,021 shares of company stock valued at $12,173,965 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

