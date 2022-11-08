Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $7,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 150,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 18.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company.

Service Co. International Trading Up 2.1 %

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

NYSE SCI opened at $70.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.89. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $56.85 and a 12 month high of $75.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Service Co. International news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $742,003.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,820.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $700,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,914,879.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $742,003.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,820.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.