SelfKey Price Tops $0.0044 (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One SelfKey token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SelfKey has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. SelfKey has a market capitalization of $23.45 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SelfKey

SelfKey’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey.

SelfKey Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

