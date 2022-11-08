SelfKey (KEY) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.73 Million

SelfKey (KEY) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 7th. In the last week, SelfKey has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. SelfKey has a market cap of $24.22 million and $1.73 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SelfKey token can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SelfKey

SelfKey’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org.

SelfKey Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

