Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Position Trimmed by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,914 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 57,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

SCHZ stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,073. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $54.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.27.

