Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Purchased by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF makes up about 1.9% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $7,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth $219,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 299,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,682,000 after buying an additional 22,514 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,349,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,064,000 after buying an additional 90,644 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 84.9% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 18,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDE stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.45. The company had a trading volume of 11,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,801. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $22.97 and a one year high of $33.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.68.

