SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) is Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Otter Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications comprises about 3.3% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $4,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 111.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 8.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in SBA Communications by 1,081.4% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 1,959.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 134,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,990,000 after buying an additional 127,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in SBA Communications by 25.3% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications stock traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $280.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,869. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.70 and a beta of 0.46. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $236.20 and a 1 year high of $391.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $285.40 and a 200 day moving average of $314.93.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.55%.

In other news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.38, for a total transaction of $5,768,656.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,785 shares in the company, valued at $7,633,028.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total transaction of $2,919,721.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,490,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.38, for a total transaction of $5,768,656.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,785 shares in the company, valued at $7,633,028.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $393.00 to $308.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $380.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.07.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

