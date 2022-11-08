Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) versus BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Head-To-Head Contrast

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) and Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

BigCommerce has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sapiens International has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Profitability

This table compares BigCommerce and Sapiens International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BigCommerce -51.99% -80.05% -16.47% Sapiens International 11.15% 15.70% 9.13%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BigCommerce $219.85 million 2.89 -$76.68 million ($1.94) -4.46 Sapiens International $461.04 million 2.10 $47.17 million $0.95 18.54

This table compares BigCommerce and Sapiens International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sapiens International has higher revenue and earnings than BigCommerce. BigCommerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sapiens International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.5% of BigCommerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.0% of Sapiens International shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of BigCommerce shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Sapiens International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BigCommerce and Sapiens International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BigCommerce 0 7 9 0 2.56 Sapiens International 1 1 2 0 2.25

BigCommerce presently has a consensus target price of $24.27, suggesting a potential upside of 180.54%. Sapiens International has a consensus target price of $27.33, suggesting a potential upside of 55.21%. Given BigCommerce’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe BigCommerce is more favorable than Sapiens International.

Summary

Sapiens International beats BigCommerce on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BigCommerce

(Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 60,000 online stores across industries. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Sapiens International

(Get Rating)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities. It also provides Sapiens DigitalSuite for customers, agents, brokers, risk managers, customer groups and third-party service providers; Sapiens ReinsuranceMaster and Sapiens ReinsurancePro reinsurance solutions; and Sapiens Platform, Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens PolicyPro, and Sapiens ClaimsPro, as well as Sapiens PolicyGo, and Sapiens ClaimsGo for workers' compensation. In addition, the company offers financial and compliance solutions, which comprise Sapiens FinancialPro, Sapiens Financial GO, Sapiens StatementPro, Sapiens CheckPro, and Sapiens Reporting Tools; and Sapiens Decision, an enterprise-scale platform that enables institutions to centrally author, store, and manage various organizational business logics. Further, it provides tailor-made solutions based on its Sapiens eMerge platform; and program delivery, business, and managed services. The company markets and sells its products and services through direct and partner sales. Sapiens International Corporation N.V. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.