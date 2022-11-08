Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.41-$1.51 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.99 billion. Sanmina also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.41-1.51 EPS.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti raised Sanmina from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Sanmina from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sanmina from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday.
Sanmina stock traded up $6.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.45. The company had a trading volume of 823,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.13. Sanmina has a 12-month low of $35.36 and a 12-month high of $66.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Sanmina by 85.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Sanmina in the second quarter valued at $316,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Sanmina by 3.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Sanmina by 15.1% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.
