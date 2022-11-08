Safe One Day Volume Reaches $145,989.00 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One Safe coin can now be purchased for about $5.18 or 0.00025180 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Safe has traded up 31% against the dollar. Safe has a total market cap of $107.95 million and approximately $145,989.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safe Coin Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Safe

