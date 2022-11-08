Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Price Target Increased to €18.20 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €17.70 ($17.70) to €18.20 ($18.20) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RYAAY. UBS Group raised their price target on Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.20) to €21.00 ($21.00) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Liberum Capital downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.95.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.63. 17,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,181. Ryanair has a 1 year low of $55.90 and a 1 year high of $127.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.79 and a 200 day moving average of $73.15. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Ryanair by 3.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

