Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Price Target Increased to €18.20 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €17.70 ($17.70) to €18.20 ($18.20) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RYAAY. UBS Group raised their price target on Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.20) to €21.00 ($21.00) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Liberum Capital downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.95.
Ryanair Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.63. 17,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,181. Ryanair has a 1 year low of $55.90 and a 1 year high of $127.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.79 and a 200 day moving average of $73.15. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.
