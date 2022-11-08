RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Trading Down 1%

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.11 and last traded at $38.57. Approximately 79,651 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 56,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.94.
Analyst Ratings Changes
RWEOY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €42.50 ($42.50) to €47.00 ($47.00) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €53.00 ($53.00) to €54.00 ($54.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.01.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.81.
About RWE Aktiengesellschaft
RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.
