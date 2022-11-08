RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Trading Down 1%

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.11 and last traded at $38.57. Approximately 79,651 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 56,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.94.

RWEOY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €42.50 ($42.50) to €47.00 ($47.00) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €53.00 ($53.00) to €54.00 ($54.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.01.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.81.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:RWEOY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $8.84 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

