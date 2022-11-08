Ruben S. Martin Purchases 95,408 Shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Stock

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) Director Ruben S. Martin acquired 95,408 shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $289,086.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,986,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,050,567.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MMLP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.27 million, a P/E ratio of 160.00 and a beta of 2.04. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMLP. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $140,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 10.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 351.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 417,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 325,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MMLP shares. TheStreet cut Martin Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 15 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

