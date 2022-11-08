Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target to $51.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BALL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ball from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities cut Ball from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ball from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.00.
BALL opened at $51.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.80. Ball has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $97.99.
Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.
