Royal Bank of Canada Boosts BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$64.00

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2022

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

BCE has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on BCE from C$68.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on BCE from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on BCE from C$72.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$66.16.

BCE Price Performance

TSE:BCE opened at C$61.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$60.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$64.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62. BCE has a 12-month low of C$55.66 and a 12-month high of C$74.09.

BCE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.33%.

About BCE

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for BCE (TSE:BCE)

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.