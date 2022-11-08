Royal Bank of Canada Boosts BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$64.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

BCE has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on BCE from C$68.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on BCE from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on BCE from C$72.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$66.16.

BCE Price Performance

TSE:BCE opened at C$61.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$60.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$64.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62. BCE has a 12-month low of C$55.66 and a 12-month high of C$74.09.

BCE Dividend Announcement

About BCE

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.33%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

