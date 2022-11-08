Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $10.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.58. The stock has a market cap of $40.62 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 532,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,235.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 20,100 shares of company stock worth $124,172 in the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Rating ) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned about 0.58% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.