Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $10.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.58. The stock has a market cap of $40.62 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.00.
In other news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 532,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,235.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 20,100 shares of company stock worth $124,172 in the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
