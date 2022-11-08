Rock Creek Group LP Raises Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,761 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Comcast by 2.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,195 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 1.5% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Macquarie cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.46.

Comcast Stock Up 2.3 %

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.70. The company had a trading volume of 901,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,595,088. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $54.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day moving average of $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.