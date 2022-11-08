Rock Creek Group LP Increases Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 12.1% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 18.6% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth approximately $5,726,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD stock opened at $61.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.97. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $85.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 36.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.58.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

