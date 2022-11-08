Rock Creek Group LP Cuts Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Rock Creek Group LP reduced its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 134.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 67.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GD. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.9 %

GD stock opened at $251.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $188.64 and a 52 week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Company Profile



General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

