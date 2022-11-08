Rock Creek Group LP Buys 288 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 813 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in American Express by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $26,840,000 after buying an additional 44,222 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of American Express by 32.9% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,938 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of American Express by 421.5% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. Barclays lowered their price objective on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Express from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

American Express Trading Up 1.6 %

AXP stock opened at $146.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $109.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.01 and a 200-day moving average of $152.68.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.