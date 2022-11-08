Rock Creek Group LP Boosts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 587 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.19.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $2,989,085.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,200,172 shares in the company, valued at $32,440,649.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at $39,239,882.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 801,089 shares of company stock worth $25,938,326 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $362.56 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $413.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $122.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $14.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

