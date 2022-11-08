Robert W. Baird Lowers HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Price Target to $15.00

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded HireRight from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on HireRight in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on HireRight from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HireRight in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.56.

Get HireRight alerts:

HireRight Stock Down 4.8 %

HRT stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.39. HireRight has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $19.46.

Institutional Trading of HireRight

HireRight Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of HireRight by 10.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 883,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,101,000 after purchasing an additional 80,684 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in HireRight in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HireRight by 1,111.2% in the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,452 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in HireRight in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in HireRight in the second quarter valued at approximately $797,000.

(Get Rating)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.