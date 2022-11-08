Riskified (RSKD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $59.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.59 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 73.07% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. Riskified’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.41) EPS. On average, analysts expect Riskified to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Riskified Price Performance

NYSE:RSKD opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69. Riskified has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riskified

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Riskified by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,587,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Riskified by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 371,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 49,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,325,000. 26.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on RSKD. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Riskified from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

