Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Achieves Market Cap of $1.73 Million

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 8th. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $112,770.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

