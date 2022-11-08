Richard D. Campbell Sells 35,000 Shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Stock

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) Director Richard D. Campbell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $1,021,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,668,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,695,204.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

South Plains Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of SPFI stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,856. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.99. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $528.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.62.

South Plains Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in South Plains Financial by 375.6% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 775,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 612,200 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Plains Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $930,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of South Plains Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $810,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 21,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 20,571 shares during the last quarter. 27.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on South Plains Financial to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

