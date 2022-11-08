Richard D. Campbell Sells 35,000 Shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Stock

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) Director Richard D. Campbell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $1,021,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,668,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,695,204.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
South Plains Financial Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of SPFI stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,856. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.99. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $528.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.62.
South Plains Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.50%.
Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on South Plains Financial to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.
South Plains Financial Company Profile
South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.
