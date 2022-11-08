Richard D. Campbell Sells 35,000 Shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Stock

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2022

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFIGet Rating) Director Richard D. Campbell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $1,021,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,668,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,695,204.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

South Plains Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of SPFI stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,856. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.99. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $528.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.62.

South Plains Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in South Plains Financial by 375.6% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 775,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 612,200 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Plains Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $930,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of South Plains Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $810,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 21,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 20,571 shares during the last quarter. 27.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on South Plains Financial to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.