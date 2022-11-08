Ribbon Finance (RBN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.43 Million

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 8th. In the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded 28.9% lower against the dollar. Ribbon Finance has a market capitalization of $84.71 million and $2.43 million worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ribbon Finance Profile

Ribbon Finance’s genesis date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com. Ribbon Finance’s official website is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ribbon Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a protocol that helps users access crypto structured products for DeFi. It combines options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile.RBN is a governance token that has a few primary use cases: Steward the development of the protocol & get community feedback on important parameters such as fee models; Align incentives between the Ribbon stakeholders (product creators, users, team), such as liquidity mining programs or grants and Unite all current and future Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbon Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ribbon Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ribbon Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

