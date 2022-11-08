Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.54 to $0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of +9% yr/yr or $1.113 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.30-$1.36 EPS.

Reynolds Consumer Products Price Performance

REYN traded down $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,693. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Reynolds Consumer Products has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $32.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Reynolds Consumer Products’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on REYN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 89.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.