Reviewing Curaleaf (CURLF) and Its Peers

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) is one of 57 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Curaleaf to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.4% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Curaleaf and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curaleaf 0 2 9 0 2.82 Curaleaf Competitors 187 526 720 41 2.42

Profitability

Curaleaf currently has a consensus target price of $14.60, suggesting a potential upside of 172.90%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 155.02%. Given Curaleaf’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Curaleaf is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares Curaleaf and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curaleaf -10.31% -7.42% -3.93% Curaleaf Competitors 476.01% -6.37% 113.35%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Curaleaf and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Curaleaf $1.21 billion -$101.73 million -28.16 Curaleaf Competitors $265.37 million -$80.24 million -9.77

Curaleaf has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Curaleaf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Curaleaf competitors beat Curaleaf on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements. It offers flowers, pre-rolls, flower pods, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing, such as pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, including distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles. The company also provides hemp-based CBD products. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 134 dispensaries and 26 cultivation sites in 22 states of the United States. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

