Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for HSBC (HSBC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of HSBC (NYSE: HSBC) recently:

11/3/2022 – HSBC had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 680 ($7.83) to GBX 700 ($8.06).

10/29/2022 – HSBC was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/27/2022 – HSBC had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 590 ($6.79) to GBX 530 ($6.10).

10/27/2022 – HSBC had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 570 ($6.56) to GBX 650 ($7.48).

10/26/2022 – HSBC was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/26/2022 – HSBC was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/26/2022 – HSBC had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 590 ($6.79) to GBX 585 ($6.74).

10/26/2022 – HSBC had its price target lowered by analysts at Societe Generale from GBX 585 ($6.74) to GBX 500 ($5.76).

10/20/2022 – HSBC was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/19/2022 – HSBC was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

10/11/2022 – HSBC was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/30/2022 – HSBC had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 595 ($6.85) to GBX 590 ($6.79).

9/9/2022 – HSBC was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

9/9/2022 – HSBC was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

HSBC Stock Performance

Shares of HSBC stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,163,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,888. The stock has a market cap of $112.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.52. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $38.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HSBC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $767,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,607,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading

