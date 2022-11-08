Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 8th (ANIOY, BGAOY, BMXMF, BP, E, FULC, GILD, GRPN, GSK, HCXLF)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, November 8th:

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from €12.20 ($12.20) to €11.00 ($11.00). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €14.50 ($14.50) to €13.70 ($13.70). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from €110.00 ($110.00) to €89.70 ($89.70). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BP (NYSE:BP) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 566 ($6.52) to GBX 603 ($6.94).

ENI (NYSE:E) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from €14.10 ($14.10) to €15.80 ($15.80). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $18.00.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc. from $80.00 to $90.00. Cowen Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $10.00 to $6.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

GSK (NYSE:GSK) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,900 ($21.88) to GBX 1,600 ($18.42).

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,200 ($13.82) to GBX 1,230 ($14.16).

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $366.00 to $329.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €46.00 ($46.00) to €44.00 ($44.00). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $74.00 to $66.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from €68.00 ($68.00) to €66.00 ($66.00). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from €90.00 ($90.00) to €83.00 ($83.00). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from €3.00 ($3.00) to €3.20 ($3.20). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 760 ($8.75) to GBX 770 ($8.87).

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $281.00 to $313.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €17.70 ($17.70) to €18.20 ($18.20). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,860 ($32.93) to GBX 2,922 ($33.64).

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from €75.00 ($75.00) to €54.00 ($54.00). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,500 ($17.27) to GBX 1,365 ($15.72).

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $13.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its price target cut by Barrington Research from $10.00 to $9.00.

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from GBX 2,925 ($33.68) to GBX 2,360 ($27.17).

