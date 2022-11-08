Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 8th (AAPL, ABEO, AETUF, ALB, ALL, ALRM, AMCX, AMG, AMGN, AMH)

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2022

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, November 8th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target raised by Fundamental Research to $168.50. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $185.00 to $180.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $177.00 to $175.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $22.00 to $40.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$25.00 to C$26.00.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $371.00 to $380.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $112.00 to $128.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $28.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $140.00 to $163.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $161.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $290.00 to $300.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $266.00 to $280.00.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $43.00 to $36.00.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc from $225.00 to $215.00.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $189.00 to $195.00.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) had its price target lowered by SVB Leerink LLC from $21.00 to $15.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $59.00 to $47.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $45.00 to $43.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) had its price target reduced by Benchmark Co. from $10.00 to $5.00.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) had its target price cut by Lake Street Capital from $7.00 to $4.00.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$12.25.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$10.50.

Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) had its target price cut by Desjardins from C$1.25 to C$1.00.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $120.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $1.40 to $1.20. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $210.00 to $196.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $73.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $88.00 to $96.00.

Ball (NYSE:BALL) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $65.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $7.50 to $6.30. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its price target lowered by Lake Street Capital from $32.00 to $19.00.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $6.50 to $6.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $11.00 to $9.00.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $6.50 to $6.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada to $8.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) had its target price trimmed by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $27.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $200.00 to $177.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $200.00 to $191.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $194.00 to $203.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $11.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $62.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $56.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $116.00 to $108.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $98.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$10.50.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$7.50.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $108.00 to $107.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $117.00 to $112.00.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) had its price target reduced by Cormark to C$16.25.

Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$17.00.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $319.00 to $370.00.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $305.00 to $335.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $18.00 to $14.00.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) had its target price trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $35.00 to $22.00.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $7.00 to $4.00.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) had its price target trimmed by SVB Leerink LLC from $3.00 to $1.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) had its price target reduced by Maxim Group from $12.50 to $7.00.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$56.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$53.00 to C$56.00.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$1.00.

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) had its price target cut by MKM Partners to C$7.00.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.50 to C$8.50.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its price target cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $13.50 to $13.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $111.00 to $106.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $15.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its price target reduced by Raymond James to C$6.50.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €167.00 ($167.00) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $10.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from $60.00 to $68.00.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc. from $60.00 to $68.00.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $100.00.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) had its price target reduced by Benchmark Co. from $105.00 to $90.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $15.00 to $6.00.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $60.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $28.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $60.00 to $50.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $34.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $37.00.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $65.00 to $40.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$20.00.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$20.00.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $4.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $10.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Essential Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$0.60 to C$0.55.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $8.00 to $3.00.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $225.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €18.80 ($18.80) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $118.00 to $102.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $180.00 to $190.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $15.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $160.00 to $75.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $55.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $75.00 to $61.00.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $90.00 to $85.00.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $130.00 to $80.00.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $125.00 to $85.00.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target reduced by MKM Partners from $110.00 to $70.00.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $73.00 to $55.00.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $125.00 to $100.00.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $60.00.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $5.00 to $4.00.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $135.00 to $140.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $102.00 to $110.00.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $15.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $57.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $65.00 to $80.00. They currently have a top pick rating on the stock.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $10.00 to $8.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $15.00 to $8.00.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $22.00 to $20.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $80.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $75.00 to $88.00.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $19.00 to $17.00.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $5.40 to $5.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $10.00 to $6.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $18.00 to $15.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) had its target price lowered by Alliance Global Partners from C$4.50 to C$4.00. Alliance Global Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $19.00 to $16.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

GSK (LON:GSK) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,900 ($21.88) to GBX 1,600 ($18.42). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its target price boosted by Barrington Research from $88.00 to $94.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $90.00 to $100.00.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $80.00 to $88.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $90.00 to $105.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $88.00 to $100.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €44.00 ($44.00) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $60.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $222.00 to $224.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $558.00 to $610.00.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $29.00 to $31.00.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $60.00.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $225.00 to $200.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $145.00 to $130.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from C$35.00 to C$36.00.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $20.00 to $18.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$81.00.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$70.00 to C$80.00.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $7.00 to $10.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $48.00 to $46.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$19.00.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $45.00 to $53.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $20.00 to $25.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $22.00 to $27.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $5.00 to $5.50. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was given a $145.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €670.00 ($670.00) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 710 ($8.18) to GBX 735 ($8.46). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $36.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $114.00.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $252.00 to $226.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $11.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $14.00 to $12.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $14.00 to $11.50.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $25.00 to $19.00.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc. from $42.00 to $36.00. Cowen Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $23.00 to $13.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $16.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $23.00 to $13.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc from $42.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $25.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $18.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $7.00 to $5.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $6.00 to $4.75.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $3.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $24.00 to $12.50.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €785.00 ($785.00) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $2.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $7.00 to $6.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark Co. to C$73.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price target lowered by Benchmark Co. from $77.00 to $73.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $17.00 to $16.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $21.00 to $20.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $17.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $78.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target lowered by Fundamental Research to $270.00. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €245.00 ($245.00) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $10.25 to $10.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $28.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) had its price target raised by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $7.50 to $15.50. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $39.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $10.25 to $9.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $44.00 to $46.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $21.00 to $14.00.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc. from $31.00 to $24.00.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc from $31.00 to $24.00.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $9.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $29.00 to $14.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $3.50 to $3.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $13.75 to $15.25. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $17.00.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $13.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $55.00 to $70.00.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $18.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$12.00.

PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.00 to C$12.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $20.00 to $15.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $8.00 to $7.00.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC to C$35.00.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $18.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$36.00.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $156.00 to $174.00.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $22.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $61.00 to $34.00.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $100.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $65.00 to $45.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its price target cut by Stephens from $55.00 to $30.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $100.00 to $60.00.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $62.00 to $35.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $28.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $62.00.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $138.00 to $148.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $5.00 to $6.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $4.80 to $6.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $37.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $70.00 to $76.00.

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$28.00.

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$30.00.

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$33.00 to C$28.00.

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00.

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$31.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $377.00 to $370.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $400.00 to $379.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $380.00 to $370.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $315.00 to $325.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $306.00 to $316.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $36.00 to $32.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $24.00 to $22.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $21.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $66.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$40.00 to C$37.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $225.00 to $185.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $225.00 to $200.00.

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$11.00.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $24.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$53.00.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $29.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $255.00 to $300.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $8.00.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $37.00 to $30.00.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc. from $9.00 to $6.00.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc from $9.00 to $6.00.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $8.00.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $57.00 to $40.00.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $35.00 to $30.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$2.25.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $19.00 to $13.00.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $55.00 to $35.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $91.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$92.00 to C$97.00.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $16.00.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim from $22.00 to $19.00.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$65.00 to C$68.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) had its price target trimmed by SVB Leerink LLC from $42.00 to $41.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its target price raised by Argus from $170.00 to $185.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $137.00 to $122.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $120.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc. from $185.00 to $147.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $162.00 to $140.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc from $185.00 to $147.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $161.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target cut by Benchmark Co. from $180.00 to $139.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $132.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$35.00.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $10.00.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $16.50 to $14.40. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$47.00 to C$50.00.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $26.00 to $29.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $18.00 to $19.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$11.50 to C$12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $9.75 to $9.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) had its price target lowered by Benchmark Co. from $35.00 to $25.00.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $19.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $30.00 to $25.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $35.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $19.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $48.00 to $42.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $38.00 to $44.00.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $35.00.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $45.00 to $59.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) was given a GBX 2,360 ($27.17) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $30.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $6.00 to $3.80. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $16.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $10.00 to $4.00.

