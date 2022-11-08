Request 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.18 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 7th. Request has a market cap of $109.27 million and $2.18 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Request has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Request token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000531 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,571.80 or 0.99974576 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008605 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006244 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00020657 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00039715 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00048639 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00022779 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004828 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00250848 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11001281 USD and is down -3.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $3,279,094.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

