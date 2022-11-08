Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Shares Gap Up to $14.21

Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.21, but opened at $14.79. Repare Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.61, with a volume of 1,143 shares changing hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bpifrance SA acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

