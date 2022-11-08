Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Shares Gap Up to $14.21

Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.21, but opened at $14.79. Repare Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.61, with a volume of 1,143 shares changing hands.
Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.57.
Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.
