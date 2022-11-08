Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for DoorDash (DASH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for DoorDash (NYSE: DASH):

11/7/2022 – DoorDash was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

11/7/2022 – DoorDash had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $84.00 to $69.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/6/2022 – DoorDash had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $60.00.

11/4/2022 – DoorDash had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – DoorDash had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $87.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – DoorDash had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $82.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $67.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – DoorDash had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – DoorDash had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $129.00 to $100.00.

10/25/2022 – DoorDash had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $65.00.

10/24/2022 – DoorDash had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $185.00 to $101.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

DoorDash Price Performance

NYSE:DASH traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.59. 363,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,143,355. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 1.04. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.37 and a 52-week high of $257.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.59.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.17). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. On average, analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $66,587.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,711.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $66,587.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,711.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 9,757 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $622,399.03. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 158,202 shares in the company, valued at $10,091,705.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,224 shares of company stock worth $8,228,134. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 608.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at $462,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. 80.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Articles

