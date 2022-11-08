Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for eBay (EBAY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY):

11/3/2022 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $34.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – eBay had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $59.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – eBay had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $59.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – eBay had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $56.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – eBay had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – eBay had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $66.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – eBay had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $60.00 to $56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – eBay had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $52.00 to $45.00.

10/25/2022 – eBay had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $33.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – eBay had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $48.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – eBay is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/6/2022 – eBay had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $52.00 to $42.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/3/2022 – eBay had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $54.00 to $44.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.61. 681,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,560,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $76.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -800.00%.

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 2,345.9% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

