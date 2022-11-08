Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to Issue Nov 22 Dividend of $0.25

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) declared a nov 22 dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.248 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

Realty Income has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 28 consecutive years. Realty Income has a dividend payout ratio of 217.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.3%.

Shares of O stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.34. 2,999,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,926,095. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The company has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth $2,202,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,761,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,270,000 after purchasing an additional 96,972 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at about $1,700,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 25.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 57,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 11,558 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

