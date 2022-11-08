Raymond James Lowers Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) to Market Perform

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$6.25 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$6.00. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 80.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ESI. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ensign Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.96.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Down 6.2 %

TSE ESI traded down C$0.23 on Tuesday, hitting C$3.46. 128,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,083. The company has a market cap of C$649.35 million and a PE ratio of -5.16. Ensign Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$1.40 and a 12 month high of C$5.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ensign Energy Services ( TSE:ESI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$344.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$315.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Gray acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$25,200.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

Further Reading

