Raymond James Lowers Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target to $6.00

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $7.50 to $6.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.39.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLDP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.36. 646,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,591,067. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.05. The company has a current ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 14.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.67. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $19.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.94 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 164.44% and a negative return on equity of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 4.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 275,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 47.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 57.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

Featured Articles

