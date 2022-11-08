Raydium Price Reaches $0.44 on Top Exchanges (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 7th. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $63.60 million and $15.49 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium token can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00002224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Raydium has traded down 15.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003447 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $123.06 or 0.00599315 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6,410.13 or 0.31217355 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,028,759 tokens. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

