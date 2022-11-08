Rakon (RKN) Hits Market Capitalization of $96.36 Million

Rakon (RKN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 8th. Rakon has a total market cap of $96.36 million and $45,078.00 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rakon token can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00002137 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rakon has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rakon Token Profile

Rakon’s launch date was April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rakon is rkntoken.io. The official message board for Rakon is medium.com/@rakontoken.

Buying and Selling Rakon

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rakon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rakon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rakon using one of the exchanges listed above.

