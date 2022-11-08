Radio Caca (RACA) Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last Week

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 8th. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $86.05 million and approximately $12.76 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.00 or 0.01740334 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00006169 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00034318 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00044057 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000562 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.26 or 0.01701320 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001452 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,573,771,074 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @radiocacanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.radiocaca.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

