Radio Caca (RACA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $14.76 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $82.78 million and $14.76 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.64 or 0.01734908 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00006185 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00032416 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00045554 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000558 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $316.37 or 0.01706454 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

RACA is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,573,771,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official website is www.radiocaca.com. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @radiocacanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.